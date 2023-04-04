The award-winning developer, which is one half of HeadonS1, the developers for the much-anticipated St Andrews West development, reached the final of the awards for the completed development at 22 Lade Braes located off the Lade Braes Walk.

This high-quality development consists of eight contemporary apartments with stunning views of the town. The project was nominated due to its inclusion of sustainable elements, use of exemplary local materials and considerate design.

Winners will be announced at the Homes for Scotland Annual Lunch taking place on Friday 26th May.

Headon Developments Lade Brae project

Headon Developments has a long history of building exemplary homes in St Andrews and the surrounding area, including other award-winning developments of The Green at Strathkinness and The Park in St Andrews.

The success of the firm follows on from their partner developers at St Andrews West, S1 Developments, who scooped gold in the Annual Scottish Property Awards for its student development of St Joseph’s House in Edinburgh

The St Andrews West development has evolved over many years, aiming to deliver an exemplary 900 new home sustainable community offering retail, business and leisure facilities to locals.

HeadonS1 broke ground on phase 1 of the new development at St Andrews West in Autumn 2022, with almost two thirds already sold.

Joe Headon, Managing Director of Headon Developments, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for these awards for our most recent project at Lade Braes.

“This is testament to the quality of developments we strive for, which blend the latest advances in technology with a mix of traditional and contemporary materials, ultimately providing great homes for our customers.

