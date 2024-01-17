St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden scoops National Lottery Heritage Grant of £630,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced £15.6m in funding to make it easier for people to access nature across the UK, so that everyone can experience the benefits of getting outside and connecting with nature.

Stretching from Brighton and St Andrews, to Belfast and London, the newly funded projects will ensure that walking trails, green spaces and other public areas are accessible to a wide range of people. With January being the perfect time to embrace the great outdoors, these projects promise to bring people closer to nature and celebrate the rich tapestry of our natural heritage.

St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden will receive £630,688 will be redeveloped improving accessibility, sustainability, community outreach and encourage visitors to explore the wider St Andrews Conservation area.

Since 1994, The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded £2 billion to 4,700 land, nature and biodiversity projects across the UK. These initiatives have been made possible through the generous support of the National Lottery players, whose contributions continue to make a profound impact on the conservation and celebration of the UK's unique landscapes and biodiversity.

St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden, located in the heart of the St Andrews Conservation area, will be redeveloped across four key strands: Accessibility, Sustainability, Community Outreach, and Visitor Experience.

"As part of this redevelopment, the garden spaces are set to showcase native plants, and grow produce for use in the local community café.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “I am thrilled we are announcing support for such a group of heritage projects that will not only protect our environment but also allow more people to experience the benefits of nature.