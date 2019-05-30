St Andrews hotel wins award

Staff at the Fairmont St Andrews hotel have been rewarded for their hard work at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2019.

They won the Hotel Team of the Year award at a ceremony last week, fending off competition from hotels all across the country.

The annual Scottish Hospitality Awards 2019 welcomed more than 300 guests at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow. The awards acknowledged the achievements of local professionals and establishments, from restaurants, bars and hotels to festivals and venues that have managed to stand out from the rests due to their dedication to the customer satisfaction.