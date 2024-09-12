St Andrews opticians undergoes £145K investment

By Emma Taylor
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:39 BST

A St Andrews opticians has recently undergone an impressive £145,000 store upgrade and investment.

Specsavers St Andrews, located at 169 South Street, has recently undergone a full store upgrade ensuring that the high street store can continue to give customers the best service possible.

The upgrade includes a complete store refit, with new lit frame bars, as well as the creation of an additional test room, taking the store from two, to three, along with a new designated contact lens teaching area.

Julia Campbell, ophthalmic director, at Specsavers St Andrews says: ‘We have invested £145,000 into the store, meaning we can give our customers the best possible service. The addition of an extra test room means we can welcome in more people for testing, and our new designated contact lens teaching area is great for those who are looking to try out contacts for the first time.’

‘We look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers.’

