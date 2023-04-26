And local hostelry, The Keys Bar in St Andrews has been shortlisted for the category of ‘Best Bar’.

The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the Scottish public. After a tremendous number of nominations received, the list with the top contenders has been compiled.

The black-tie event will be held again this year in Glasgow, where thriving professionals will gather together for a memorable celebration of the champions that work hard for the industry.

These awards acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the reputation of the country, from restaurants that serve delicious dishes to bars and clubs that keep Scotland alive at nights, shopping centres as well as museums and tourist attractions that promote and showcase the rich Scottish heritage.

Marta Droszkowska Raynor, bar manager, said: “We are very honoured to be a finalist in the awards, and its only because of the dedication and hard work by all our staff over the past few years, and to all our customers past and present who have continued to support us.

