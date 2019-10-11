St Andrews pubs and tourism ambassadors up for awards

Two committee members of Tourism St Andrews have been shortlisted as regional finalists for the prestigious Scottish Thistle Awards organised annually by national tourism body VisitScotland.

Debbie MacCallum, chair of Tourism St Andrews and Stay St Andrews business owner, has been shortlisted for the Regional Ambassador Award. The award recognises tourism representatives who ‘go above and beyond’ to contribute to the development of tourism in their area.

Jerry Beaulier, Tourism St Andrews committee member and owner of Castlemount Bed and Breakfast, has been shortlisted for the Tourism and Hospitality Hero award for his dedicated volunteer work with the St Andrews Beach Wheelchairs.

This category celebrates an individual on the front line of the customer service experience. Across Scotland, there are a huge number of people who unlock something special for every visitor and this category recognises those who deliver exceptional service and a memorable and personal touch.

Debbie MacCallum said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been shortlisted. I have tried my hardest to enhance the visitor experience to St Andrews and expand the tourism propositions which we have to offer both UK visitors and international tourists. I am very proud of what we have done as a team at Tourism St Andrews and thank everyone for their support.”

Jerry Beaulier said: “I am over the moon at firstly being nominated for this award and then hearing I have been shortlisted in the category. It is a pleasure working on the beach wheelchairs project – I personally enjoy it immensely and it is fantastic to see the groups of friends and families enjoying the pleasure of our beaches who otherwise may not have the opportunity to do so.”

St Andrews has five nominations with the Jigger Inn and Criterion nominated for the best pub category and the Stanza Poetry Festival also nominated.

The winners will be announced on November 14.