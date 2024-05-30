St Andrews restaurant Zizzi marks reopening by giving away 1000 free pizzas
Zizzi in the town’s South Street has a brand new look and feel following a recent transformation and refurbishment.
Scottish-based mural artist Natasha Russell was selected to complete the art work for the revamped restaurant.
Natasha, who has worked with Zizzi for some time and was part of the menu redesign, is particularly interested in developing work that explores and helps to connect us to different aspects of the natural world and to our surroundings.
Her new artwork at Zizzi St Andrews features plenty of nods to local heritage and is very natural and vibrant.
Whilst Natasha has created the new and eye-catching artwork, original features such as the stunning waves and boats in the bar area have remained the same.
A lot of time has also been spent revamping the front of the restaurant with standout adornments and new signage.
John “JJ” Johnston, general manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening the doors to the brand-new look and feel of Zizzi St Andrews. We are very much looking forward to welcoming back customers and getting to know plenty of new ones, sharing good times over our delicious, much-loved and crave-able Italian dishes with a twist.”
To celebrate the reopening, Zizzi will be giving away 1000 free pizzas at the St Andrews restaurant until June 14. The pizza giveaway entitles guests to any ONE pizza from the range of: Rustica, Classics, Frescas and Calzones. To claim a free pizza, customers need to visit the Zizzi website: https://www.zizzi.co.uk/offers/2392 or visit the Zizzi Facebook page https://fb.watch/smKneVmjgN/
