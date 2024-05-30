St Andrews restaurant Zizzi marks reopening by giving away 1000 free pizzas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular St Andrews restaurant has re-opened its doors this week after a major refurbishment.

Zizzi in the town’s South Street has a brand new look and feel following a recent transformation and refurbishment.

Scottish-based mural artist Natasha Russell was selected to complete the art work for the revamped restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha, who has worked with Zizzi for some time and was part of the menu redesign, is particularly interested in developing work that explores and helps to connect us to different aspects of the natural world and to our surroundings.

The team at Zizzi St Andrews which has reopened following a refurbishment. (Pic: Tony Buckingham)

Her new artwork at Zizzi St Andrews features plenty of nods to local heritage and is very natural and vibrant.

Whilst Natasha has created the new and eye-catching artwork, original features such as the stunning waves and boats in the bar area have remained the same.

A lot of time has also been spent revamping the front of the restaurant with standout adornments and new signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John “JJ” Johnston, general manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening the doors to the brand-new look and feel of Zizzi St Andrews. We are very much looking forward to welcoming back customers and getting to know plenty of new ones, sharing good times over our delicious, much-loved and crave-able Italian dishes with a twist.”

Zizzi St Andrews has a new look. (Pic: Tony Buckingham)