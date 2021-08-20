St Andrews students launch online kitchen-top chemistry lessons

The project has been delivered as part of the Laidlaw Research and Leadership scholarship, which focuses on improving lives through education and inspiring leaders of the future.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has welcomed the development of the website 'Kitchen-Top Chemistry', which is designed to be educational and inexpensive. Alongside instructions for practical experimentation, there is a teacher and parent pack to explain the underlying theories, and worksheets for students to help support their understanding of the subject.

There are also video tutorials to help with any troubleshooting problems students may experience along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Martin

Alice Martin said: "The idea behind the project is to supplement chemistry curriculums for 11 to 16 year old’s, and to repair some of the disruption to their science education as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A lot of attention has been focused on the immediate effects of lockdowns on education. However, we believe its vital to inspire future scientists, as their position in the both the economy and society is of undeniable importance."

"We are so excited to launch the website, which is completely free and available to anyone interested in learning about chemistry, and we hope it helps some budding scientists of our future!"

Matt Fry

Matt Fry said: "Trying to learn chemistry without doing experiments is like trying to ride a bike with a flat tyre: impractical, inefficient, and not nearly as much fun...

"Through the website we are hoping that we can not only help explain some difficult topics to anyone interested in chemistry, but also show them just how exciting and varied the science can be.

“The practicals are quick, they don't require lots of materials and develop skills that will easily transfer back into the lab.

“By bringing chemistry into the kitchen, we're hoping to boost people's scientific curiosity and practical ability.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.