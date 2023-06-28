Scotland’s oldest university is ranked 95th in the 2024 QS Rankings of the world’s top 1500 universities - a rise of one place from last year. That puts St Andrews among the top seven per cent of global higher education institutions.

Now in its 20th year, the rankings are regarded as one of the world’s top two higher education league tables, measuring a range of factors including academic reputation, research strengths, citations, reputation with graduate employers and international influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrews maintains its position despite continued, marked growth in competition from overseas and an expansion of the Rankings from 1000 to 1500 global institutions. It is the 17th year in succession that it has placed among the world’s top 100 global universities. The university’s academic reputation rose by two places to 173. It is alsoo ranked top 30 in the world as a beacon for international student.

St Salvator's Quad - University of St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, said: “These are impressive results for a small Scottish university to be competing amongst the very best in the world. The research-led teaching and unique student experience on offer at St Andrews are what sets us apart. I am particularly delighted at the remarkable gains made by St Andrews in the newest metric focusing on sustainability.