St Andrews University student graduates as his green business tipped to hit £2m sales

Earning money while sleeping is a dream for many students, but it’s become a way of life for Emilio Rimini, who graduated with a 2:1 in geography from the University of St Andrews last week.

“Building a team of fantastic individuals has been the real highlight of my business journey. It always was just me and my laptop, and it becomes quite lonely!” he says, “but having had the opportunity to grow my team to seven full time members, with more to join in the coming months, has been so rewarding. Throughout my time at St Andrews it has been the tutors’ deep love and fascination for their subject which has so inspired me. Building The Green Company alongside my degree studies, I’ve also learned to acknowledge mistakes and find opportunities to build my experiences into positive lessons for the future.”He added: “My advice to others would be to ask for help when you need it. I rarely did and look back on times when there were struggles in my life and the business that I tried to battle alone, and as a result more problems arose. Now having a team around me and beginning to build contacts within the world of business, I always have someone to turn to, if I need.”