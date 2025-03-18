St Andrews West: award-winning architecture business appointed for next phase

An award-winning architecture and design practice has been appointed for the next residential phase of the St Andrews West masterplan development.

Studio LBA has been appointed following successful progress of the first residential phase, which is due for completion November 2026.

St Andrews West is a mixed-use development, which will “create a sustainable new community” comprising of 900 homes alongside retail, education, and a business hub. It is also home to Madras College School and luxury Morar Living care home.

A total of 46 have been completed, and 54 are under construction. The next phase will introduce 110 additional homes, including family houses, flats, downsizer apartments and mid-market rent apartment.

From left: Calum Ward, senior project architect, LBA; John Low, consultant; Joe Headon, managing director, Headon; Emily Diez, project director, LBA (Pic: Submitted)

Lynsay Bell, managing director of Studio LBA, said: “Our design approach for these residential phases draws inspiration from the traditional St Andrews vernacular and its unique context, while reimagining contemporary living through energy-efficient homes.

“At the core of our vision is quality placemaking, aiming to foster a strong sense of community and create beautiful, functional homes. We’re excited to build on this foundation, with a continued focus on design, sustainability, and placemaking to further enhance residents’ quality of life.”

The next phase will prioritise modern design elements, including pitched gables, fisherperson colony-style apartments, and heritage-inspired exterior details, all reflecting the town’s rich architecture.

St Andrews West will also offer shared spaces for all ages, such as play areas and community gardens, connected by green routes and tree-lined streets which are designed to be safe, sociable, and pedestrian-friendly.

Joe Headon, managing director of Headon, said: “We are excited to continue our work on St Andrews West, which has been decades in the making. As a family-run business rooted in St Andrews for over three decades, we pride ourselves on a personal service, exceeding expectations for developing high quality homes and communities. It’s great to see the first residents settled in their new homes, already benefiting from the modern features of the development.”

“We’ve been impressed with the design-led approach from Studio LBA in the early phases of the development, incorporating innovative and energy efficient features throughout. They will bring this into future phases as we continue to shape a sustainable, connected community.”