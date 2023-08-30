News you can trust since 1871
St Andrews woman continues to grow her online gift hamper business

When Alison Caldwell founded her online gift business in 2018, she knew she had the passion to create something really special.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 30th Aug 2023, 20:52 BST- 1 min read
St Andrews hamper Co received advice from Fife's Business GatewaySt Andrews hamper Co received advice from Fife's Business Gateway
Based at her home in St Andrews, she curated a range of beautiful eco-friendly baby hampers to sell online and soon extended her collections to include pamper hampers and gifts for gardeners. Then, of course, Covid happened.

She decided to move direction with the business and her background in Marketing and Graphic Design enabled her to take a big step and rebrand the business to incorporate a wider offering and The St Andrews Hamper Company was born.

The family business specialises in offering a range of unique, eco and organic gift hampers and in the past year has added a growing range of food hampers featuring produce from award-winning artisan suppliers.

Alison commented: “Inspired by our coastal location, we are committed to sustainability, prioritising produce and products that are locally sourced, avoiding plastic wrapping and using recyclable packaging. In addition to our online store - standrewshamperco.com - we provide corporate gifting, working with businesses large and small across a variety of sectors.”

She added, “The online business has gathered pace, especially the corporate gifting leading up to Christmas. We have been able to work with accommodation providers to create bespoke welcome hampers for guests.”

As a client of Business Gateway Fife, Alison received one to one support from business adviser, Samir Rhazali.

Contact Business Gateway on 01592 858333 for advice and support or visit www.businessgatewayfife.com

