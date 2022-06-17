Staff at Fife factory back strike action in pay claim

A ballot at Bosch Rexroth in Glenrothes produced a 90% return in support of taking the action if talks don’t deliver a deal.
The long established hydraulic equipment supplier has a plant at at Viewfield Industrial Estate.
Trade union Unite confirmed details of support for taking industrial action as part of its pay claim.
George Ramsay, Unite officer for Dundee and Fife, said: “They have not come up with an offer anywhere near what we are asking.
“We have 200 members - and the ballot came back with 90% return in support of taking action,.
“That tells you the strength of feeling.”
Rexroth has been contacted for comment.