Staff safety milestone celebrated at Mosmorran
Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran has marked 10,000 days without any on-site workers suffering a Lost Time Injury (LTI).
That is more than 27 years without any of the ExxonMobil or contractor team suffering injury which prevented them completing any productive work.
To mark the milestone, the plant is set to match the 10,000 days with a donation of £10,000 to help students at Fife College studying safety-related courses.
ExxonMobil puts workers’ safety at the top of its priorities, and the achievement is seen as testament to a strong safety ethic constantly pressed home through everyday practices, regular training and on site processes..
An LTI is an injury sustained at work which results in the person losing productive work time.
Many staff and contractors’ duties involve working with heavy machinery, at height and/or and in potentially hazardous conditions, so the milestone is no minor feat.
Kerry Cook, Safety, Security, Health and Environment Manager at Fife Ethylene Plant, said: “We are all delighted with this achievement which is down to the diligence, awareness and good behaviours of every one of our staff and contractors.”
Martin Burrell, Plant Manager, added: “This achievement illustrates just how seriously we take safety here at FEP and we want to thank everyone for the part they played in making it happen. We hope our donation will help strengthen this focus on safety in the broader community.
“Of course this does not mean we will relax or let our guard down. We will continue to put safety at the very top of everything we do.”