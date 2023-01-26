That is more than 27 years without any of the ExxonMobil or contractor team suffering injury which prevented them completing any productive work.

To mark the milestone, the plant is set to match the 10,000 days with a donation of £10,000 to help students at Fife College studying safety-related courses.

ExxonMobil puts workers’ safety at the top of its priorities, and the achievement is seen as testament to a strong safety ethic constantly pressed home through everyday practices, regular training and on site processes..

From left: Martin Burrell (left) and Kerry Cook (right) with Lewis Robson, apprentice mMachinery technician; Scott Hardie, machinery technician and Ian Pollock, electrical technician.

An LTI is an injury sustained at work which results in the person losing productive work time.

Many staff and contractors’ duties involve working with heavy machinery, at height and/or and in potentially hazardous conditions, so the milestone is no minor feat.

Kerry Cook, Safety, Security, Health and Environment Manager at Fife Ethylene Plant, said: “We are all delighted with this achievement which is down to the diligence, awareness and good behaviours of every one of our staff and contractors.”

Martin Burrell, Plant Manager, added: “This achievement illustrates just how seriously we take safety here at FEP and we want to thank everyone for the part they played in making it happen. We hope our donation will help strengthen this focus on safety in the broader community.