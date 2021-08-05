The new service launched yesterday (Wednesday) in Riverside Retail Park between Home Bargains and B&Q.

Andy Hay, director of operations at Burton & Speke, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Leven and becoming a part of the local community. The team are closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

The new store is open from 6am until 10pm, Monday to Friday, 6.30am until 10pm on Saturday, and 7am to 10pm on Sunday.

The new Starbucks drive thru opened at Riverside Retail Park, Leven, on August 4 creating 15 new jobs.

