Starbucks new drive-thru opens in Fife town creating 15 new jobs
Starbucks has opened its new drive-thru service in Leven and the development has provided a jobs boost for the area with 15 new roles created at the facility.
The new service launched yesterday (Wednesday) in Riverside Retail Park between Home Bargains and B&Q.
Andy Hay, director of operations at Burton & Speke, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Leven and becoming a part of the local community. The team are closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”
The new store is open from 6am until 10pm, Monday to Friday, 6.30am until 10pm on Saturday, and 7am to 10pm on Sunday.
Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.
https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V