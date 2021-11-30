Starbucks opens new drive-thru in Kirkcaldy with special discount offers

The doors have opened to the new drive-thru at Fife Central Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

And to mark Starbucks’ arrival in the Lang Toun, it is giving away vouchers with special offers during for its first few days of operation.

Andrew Hay, director of operations at Burton & Speke which will operate the new outlet, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Kirkcaldy and look forward to welcoming the local community.

Starbucks has opened in Kirkcaldy

“The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

Customers are invited to enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverage or try its new holiday menu, including a caramel waffle latte or the fudge brownie hot chocolate, as well as new food items such as the ‘Very Merry Beyond Meats sandwich.

