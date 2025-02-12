State of the art installation at Fife distillery saves £20,000 on energy bills

The installation of new state-of-the-art technology at a Fife distillery has now been completed, saving the business £20,000 in energy bills per year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsbarns Distillery, operated by Wemyss Family Spirits, has invested £150,000 in its new heat exchange system, as part of an ongoing expansion that includes a 20,000-litre washback installed in 2024. The new heat recovery system alone is set to reduce the distillery’s kerosene consumption by 14% annually, saving more than 100,000Kg of carbon emissions each year.

Peter Holroyd, distillery manager, said: "We've carefully engineered a solution that will effectively capture and reuse heat from our distillation process, cutting our kerosene use by 160 litres per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By recovering heat from our pot ale and spent lees and sending it through a heat exchanger, we're raising wash temperatures from around 20 degrees to 70-80 degrees, significantly reducing our energy input. The beauty of this system is that in time it will pay for itself.”

Peter Holroyd, distillery manager, at KIngsbarns Distillery (Pic: Alec Brown)

The new heat exchange system recovers energy from the hot liquid left in the copper stills after alcohol extraction, using it to preheat the wash for the next distillation. This process reduces the energy required and shortens the time needed to reach distillation temperature.

Previously, this liquid was discarded however, the new system redirects this hot liquid to heat the wash - fermented beer - before distillation.

Kingsbarns worked with several Fife-based specialists for the installation. Clyde Associated Engineers, whose new fabrication plant is based in Tayport, manufactured the tanks installed on-site. For steel stairway access fabrication and installation, it partnered with ES Fleet Support, another local firm. Additionally, Swilken Joiners, also based in Fife, carried out the deconstruction and rebuilding of the walls as part of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella Wemyss, director of production said: “By reducing our carbon footprint and sourcing electricity through renewable energy partnerships, we are ensuring that increased production does not come at an environmental cost.

Reinstating the wall after installation work at Kingsbarns Distillery (Pic: Submitted)

“It’s vital that we ensure that our approach to creating quality whisky is done in a sustainable and sensible way, that doesn’t impact the whisky or environment in a negative way.”

The heat recovery system is part of a wider multi-million-pound expansion strategy, which also includes the construction of new warehouses in Glenrothes to significantly increase the company’s storage capacity for maturing whisky.

The business is committed to being green, becoming one of the first whisky companies to signal its move to cartonless products in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella added "There are huge upsides to this technology, it is saving us time, cutting our carbon emissions and saving us costs on fuel for the distillery.

“Combined with our use of locally sourced ingredients and waste-reduction initiatives, we are doing everything we can to ensure that our approach to whisky production is sustainable.

“For us, investing in the best technology is essential to keeping our whisky production at the highest industry standards and our team is constantly exploring opportunities to ensure we set the standard.

“This year we expect to fill around 2,000 casks, which is a vital step forward in our long-term growth and in ensuring consistent maturation for future releases.”