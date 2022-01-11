The owners of the Dean Park Hotel recently submitted the proposals to the local authority.

The plans include a new spa & wellness building as an extension to the existing hotel which will include a new swimming pool, gymnasium, activity studio, changing rooms, day and hotel relaxation rooms, cafe and lounge spaces, spa and wellness facilities as well as a new extension consisting of 12 aqua spa bedrooms.

Owners Colin and Margaret Smart have said are they looking to invest to bring the best facilities to the family-run hotel for the local community and beyond.

A visual of how the Dean Park spa will look.

They said the new development will add to their existing refurbishment project which has already exceeded expectations.

Mr Smart said they have been planning the new development for a while and he revealed where the idea for the new facility came from: “It has been ongoing since before Covid.

"We sat on the plans for about a year during the pandemic and resurrected it when Covid started to disappear - before Omicron hit,” he said.

"We hope to get work started on it this year, subject to planning. That is our target.”

Dean Park Hotel owner Colin Smart. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

He added: I am hoping for a positive response from the planners because it is a big development for the town and we see it as a big asset for Kirkcaldy. ”

“This development is unique in Fife – currently you have to go up to St Andrews to get something similar to what we are planning.

"The new bedroom extension will be part of the new facility because we need to increase the number of bedrooms in the hotel and we need the 12 extra bedrooms to basically make the most of the spa."The spa has always been part of their thinking.

"Since we bought the hotel in August 2019 we have always wanted to do something like this,” he said. “We started thinking could we convert something in the hotel but then we realised we needed to extend the hotel – there is a huge area at the back which no-one really sees, so between the spa and new car parking facilities, it is quite a big development.”

The hotel hosted a public consultation evening last month which allowed locals to view the expansion plans including a first glimpse of the spa via a 3D model.

People also had an opportunity to chat to architect, Stewart Davidson and the hotel owners.

Colin said the event went very well: “Everybody was very positive about the development,” he said.

"Quite a lot of neighbours came along and they were all really positive about it. We have also been speaking to our current customers and they are all wanting to sign up as well. “We are very pleased with the response to it.”

He added: “We have lodged the plans but we are just waiting on it being registered then the planners can start looking at it.”

