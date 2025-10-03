Storm Amy: Expert warns of high-risk areas and how Fife firms can prepare

Storm Amy, the first named storm of the season, is set to bring gusts of up to 95mph and heavy rain across much of Scotland and Fife this weekend, triggering severe Met Office warnings for wind and rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday afternoon into Saturday, much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and northwest Wales will face gale-force winds and intense downpours, with the Met Office issuing a “danger to life” weather warning for wind.

And it’s not just homeowners at risk. Businesses and commercial properties across Fife face mounting threats from flooding and storm damage, prompting urgent calls for firms to prepare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial properties - including distribution centres, warehouses, shops and offices - are increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather. With repair costs and downtime often running into the tens of thousands, taking simple precautions now could make all the difference.

Fife is bracing for the impact of Storm Amy.

Spill control solutions specialist Pete Zorgenlos of New Pig has weighed in on the best ways to protect your commercial properties.

“We’re urging business owners, landlords and facilities managers in Fife to act now – particularly those in flood-prone areas. It’s far easier and cheaper to prevent damage than to recover from it,” says Zorgenlos.

How to storm-proof commercial premises

Seal entry points with flood barriers, absorbent socks, or modern water-activated bags, they’re lighter, cleaner, and more effective than sandbags.

Keep absorbent socks, mats, or strips on hand to soak up water quickly around doors, thresholds, and roller shutters.

Raise critical machinery, stock, documents, and electrics off the floor using pallets or similar items. Just a few inches higher can save thousands in repair costs.

For high-risk sites, invest in reusable flood barriers - water-filled or modular systems that give stronger, faster protection than sandbags.

Clear gutters and pipes. Blocked drainage can cause water build-up and overflow; use drain covers or plugs where possible to prevent backflow.

Inspect roofs for loose or cracked tiles, they’re often the first casualties of storms. If leaks occur, use leak diverters instead of buckets to channel water safely away from stock and equipment.

Secure all doors, windows, and gates to prevent damage to your own and neighbouring properties.

Have a clear plan and make sure staff know how to respond to water or wind damage. Keep a flood kit on site, including barriers, absorbents, drain covers, leak diverters, and PPE for a fast, organised response. Ensure staff know how to deploy barriers, covers, and absorbents quickly to minimise disruption.

“Even a few inches of water can cause serious disruption to a business. Storm damage isn’t always preventable, but the impact can be reduced. With the right barriers, absorbents, and a clear response plan in place, firms can protect their people, stock and operations,” Zorgenlos adds.

“Preparation is the best defence. A few minutes spent now can save days of clean-up later.”