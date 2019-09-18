Strike action at Diageo suspended

Strike action at Diageo has been suspended after a new pay offer was tabled.

Workers at the Diageo plants, including in Leven and Cameron Bridge, were supposed to start strike action today.

The agreement is for a two-year deal – it includes a 3 per cent increase in year one and then an RPI increase with a commitment to put in place a performance-based incentive bonus in year two.

This agreement will now be balloted on by members of the respective unions. Both parties have also committed to talks to agree a new ‘collective agreement’ for future years.

Responding to Diageo’s tabling of a new pay offer for its staff across Scotland last night, and the subsequent suspension of strike action, GMB Scotland Organiser Keir Greenaway and Unite Scotland Officer Stevie Deans said: “We are pleased that on the brink of strike action, Diageo tabled an offer that we feel merits our members’ consultation.

“The offer is a two year commitment on pay and also sets out a time frame for the negotiation of a new collective agreement.

“Our strike action is now suspended while a full consultative ballot of our members takes place on the offer.”

A Diageo spokesperson said: “Following further negotiations today, our improved offer has been recommended for acceptance by both the GMB and Unite unions and strike action has been suspended.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement on a good, fair offer that ensures our employees can receive an increase on their pay while maintaining the competitiveness of our operations.”