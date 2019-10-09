Students tour Velux site in Glenrothes

Built Environment students at Fife College were recently given the opportunity to visit the construction site of Velux’s flagship office in Glenrothes.

Students from courses, including HND Quantity Surveying, Interior Design, Architectural Technology and NC Built Environment were given a guided tour of the site at Woodside Way.

Roof window manufacturer Velux has invested £7 million in expanding the site to create a new customer services centre, training facilities, office space, meeting suite and a staff restaurant.

All facilities are set to be housed within a 3500 metre squared build structure, currently being constructed by main contractor, Glasgow-based ISG.

Two groups of students and staff from the college were taken through a safety induction before being provided with a brief about the project by project manager Sam Small.

The students were then shown detailed drawings and photos of the groundworks, the glulam frame, drainage and the underpinning to the existing building.

All students were supplied with personal protective equipment (hardhat, high-viz vests, steel-toed boots, gloves and goggles) by ISG.

The visits concluded with a tour given by site manager Adam Shaw and assistant site manager Ron Hamilton, with all aspects of the construction explained in detail and questions answered.

Tammala Noble, HND Quantity Surveying student, said: “It was excellent to see the practical application of the learning that we do in class coming together. Hopefully, we will get more opportunities to go on site visits during the year.”

Martina Brady, Built Environment lecturer at Fife College arranged the visit for students.

She said: “Site visits, such as the one to Velux’s upgraded headquarters, are an excellent opportunity for our students to contextualise what they are learning at college.

“Thank you to everyone at ISG for two very enjoyable visits and for taking time out of their busy schedule to enhance the learning for our students.”

Velux’s expanded headquarters at Woodside Way are due to officially open in January.

For more information about a career in the Built Environment visit www.fife.ac.uk/built-environment.