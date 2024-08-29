The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was named regional and overall winner of the Best Fish n' Chip Establishment at the Food Awards Scotland 2024.

Four Fife businesses are celebrating after enjoying success at the Food Awards Scotland 2024.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther brought home the title of Best Fish n’ Chips Establishment for the central region at the awards ceremony – before being named the overall winner in the category for Scotland.

There was also success for three Kirkcaldy area businesses on the night as Merchants House Cafe on the town’s High Street won Cafe/Bistro of the Year (south east); Burger Island in Burntisland was named Takeaway of the Year for the central region and Relish It in Kirkcaldy’s Valley Gardens was the winner of Takeaway of the Year in the south east region.

The Peat Inn Restaurant with Rooms, near Cupar, was Highly Commended in the category for the Best of South Scotland.

In a post on Facebook, the team at The Wee Chippy said they were “over the moon” with their latest award, adding: “We would love to thank of course all our amazing staff, our top suppliers, our loyal fantastic customers who without them we wouldn't be where we are! YOU are our mega stars. We are truly humbled every day.”

The team behind Merchant’s House Cafe were also delighted with their award.

A post on the cafe’s social media said: “This incredible achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of our amazing customers. Every visit, every review, and every word of encouragement has fueled our passion to serve you the very best. To our brilliant staff—thank you for your hard work, dedication, and the love you pour into everything you do. You are the heart and soul of this place.

“And to each and every person who took the time to vote for us, your support means the world to us. You made this moment happen, and we can’t thank you enough!

“As we celebrate this fantastic achievement, we can’t help but think of Ricky, who would be so proud looking down on us. His spirit and vision continue to inspire everything we do, and this award is a testament to his lasting impact on our cafe.”

For over a decade the awards have been an annual celebration of Scotland’s food scene, honouring the top culinary destinations while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights.

A spokesperson for the 10th Food Awards Scotland said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses. It can be hard to stand out. This year’s winners have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees, and managers who always ensure that locals and visitors eat well. We would like to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”