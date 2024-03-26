Success for Elie's Ship Inn and young Dunfermline chef at Scotland's hospitality awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ship Inn in Elie took the Pub Excellence title in the Scottish Excellence Awards last week.

The awards, presented at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh on Thursday, are billed as ‘the ultimate accolade for businesses and individuals working in Scottish hospitality, foodservice and tourism.’

The venue, owned by Rachel and Graham Bucknall, which overlooks Elie Bay, scooped the title ahead of the Highly Commended Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty, and McLarens on the Corner in Edinburgh’s Morningside.

The Ship Inn in Elie won the award for Pub Excellence at the Scottish Excellence Awards. (Pic: Euan Maxwell)

"We’re absolutely delighted to accept the award on behalf of our team,” Rachel said.

“They work tirelessly to give our customers wonderful service and great food in a fabulous location, always with smiles on their faces. This is a testament to their hard work.”

Meanwhile in west Fife, there was success for Jack Coghill, head chef of Jack ‘O’Bryan’s Bar and Kitchen in Dunfermline.

The 24-year-old received a Highly Commended in the Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year Award.

Jack Coghill with his Highly Commended from the Scottish Excellence Awards. (Pic: submitted)

Jack said he was “delighted” to receive the Highly Commended award, “all the more so since I have learned that Highly Commended is a category that is not always given out.”

“The judges can choose a winner from the shortlist, with the other chefs on it receiving nothing all at, so it’s really nice to find out that they wanted to acknowledge just where I have got to in my career at this age. These awards really mean something because they are judged by other chefs, together with a wide range of industry professionals. They are a respected accreditation, and will really help me build my profile moving forward,” he said.