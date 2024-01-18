Six Fife businesses enjoyed success at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards this week.

The bakers and butchers from the Kingdom had successfully been shortlisted for the finals of the contest after making it through the annual judging day at the end of last year when nearly 500 of the best pies on the market were delivered to Dunfermline and were put to the test by 60 pie professionals.

The ‘best of the best’ were announced at a special awards event in Cumbernauld on Monday.

Although the title of World Champion Scotch Pie went to James Pirie and Son in Blairgowrie, two Fife bakers were recognised with bronze awards in the Scotch Pie category – Stephens Bakery, Dunfermline and Baynes the Family Bakers, Lochgelly.

The winners of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards have been revealed. (Pic: Submitted)

There was further recognition for Stephens at the awards, with them receiving a gold award for their macaroni pie; silver for their steak and haggis pie in the haggis savoury category and bronze for their apple pie.

Cupar-based Fisher and Donaldson also received awards in three categories including the best in Scotland (diamond) for their apple pie; silver for their bridie and bronze for their steak and gravy pie.

There were silver and bronze awards for local businesses in the sausage roll category for Tom Courts, Burntisland and Baynes the Family Bakers, Lochgelly respectively.

Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers in Leven received a gold for their macaroni pie and a silver for their apple pie.

When it came to the category for football pies and savouries, Buckhaven’s WF Stark received a silver for their scotch pie which is served to fans at Thornton Hibs.

Scottish Bakers organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out in producing their tasty products.

The products are judged on their taste, touch, appearance and smell across categories from the scotch pie to football pies and savouries, macaroni pie, steak pie, sausage roll, hot savoury, vegetarian savoury, haggis savoury, bridie and apple pies.