Success for Fife businesses at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2023
Seven Fife businesses are celebrating after they were recognised at the final of the Confetti Wedding Awards 2023.
The awards, which recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews was named winner of the best hotel wedding venue in the east. Dunfermline’s Garvock House Hotel was Highly Recommended in the same category.
Other businesses from across the Kingdom to be Highly Recommended in their categories were: Crossgates-based Gibbs Limo Hire and Wedding Cars in the best wedding transport category; Ashleigh June Films for best videographer; Claire Adamson Bridal Hair, from Cupar, for best wedding hair salon; Little Room of Occasions, from Dunfermline, for best bridal accessories and Kirkcaldy’s Fiona Mackenzie in the best ceremony entertainer category.