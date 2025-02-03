Success for Fife businesses at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025

Four Fife businesses are celebrating after enjoying success at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gibbs Limo Hire in Crossgates; the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews; Oswald House in Kirkcaldy and Andrew D Scott, from Milnathort, were among those to be recognised at the awards last week.

The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 20 businesses from across the Kingdom among those shortlisted for this year’s awards through a public vote, before judges made the final decision on the winners.

Andrew D Scott was winner of the Best Wedding Officiant award for the second year in a row at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025.

Andrew D Scott was named the winner in the Best Wedding Officiant category. It’s the second year in a row he has brought home the trophy.

Other Fife businesses enjoying success and receiving Highly Recommended certificates are Gibbs Limo Hire in the Best Wedding Transport category and Kirkcaldy’s Oswald House in the Best Wedding Package category.

There were two Highly Recommended certificates for the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews in the Best Wedding Package and Best Hotel Wedding Venue in the East awards.