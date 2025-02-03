Success for Fife businesses at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025
Gibbs Limo Hire in Crossgates; the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews; Oswald House in Kirkcaldy and Andrew D Scott, from Milnathort, were among those to be recognised at the awards last week.
The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.
There were 20 businesses from across the Kingdom among those shortlisted for this year’s awards through a public vote, before judges made the final decision on the winners.
Andrew D Scott was named the winner in the Best Wedding Officiant category. It’s the second year in a row he has brought home the trophy.
Other Fife businesses enjoying success and receiving Highly Recommended certificates are Gibbs Limo Hire in the Best Wedding Transport category and Kirkcaldy’s Oswald House in the Best Wedding Package category.
There were two Highly Recommended certificates for the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews in the Best Wedding Package and Best Hotel Wedding Venue in the East awards.