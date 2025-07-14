Success for Fife businesses at the first ever Scottish Salon Awards

A Kirkcaldy salon has been named among the best in the country at the first ever Scottish Salon Awards.

Chelsi Roan Hair and Beauty in the town’s St Clair Street was named the winner of the Hair Extension Salon Experience of the Year category at the awards which took place at the end of June.

However, it was not the only Fife business to be recognised at the awards, which acknowledge the hard work, dedication, creativity and customer service of the talented individuals and businesses in the industry.

Although missing out on the top prize, four businesses from across the Kingdom were recognised for excellence – Poison Hair and Beauty Bar (Markinch) in the Hair Salon Team of the Year; Sophie Butler Hairdressing (St Andrews) for Hair and Beauty Salon Team of the Year; Cabello Hair and Beauty (Kirkcaldy) for Hair and Beauty Salon Stylists of the Year and Amplify Aesthetic (Crossgates) for Aesthetic Salon Experience of the Year.

The team from Chelsi Roan Hair and Beauty pick up the award at the Scottish Salon Awards. (Pic: contributed)

Smooth Laser in Cowdenbeath received recognition for Outstanding Achievement in the Laser Salon of the Year category.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Scottish Salon Awards which are organised by Oceanic Awards, said: “We’re excited to be able to expand our award offering providing further opportunities to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishment.”