There was double success for The Wee Chippy in Anstruther which picked up fish n chips takeaway of the year (central) before being named as the overall Scottish winner in that category. Gennaro’s Fish Bar in Dunfermline won the category for the south east region.

The award for Kebab takeaway of the year (central) went to Cobana Takeaway in Kirkcaldy, while The Bean Deli in Kirkcaldy’s Munro Street was named deli of the year (south east).

The awards, which took place on Monday evening, celebrated those who bring delicious dishes into homes across the country and recognising those who are the real masters in their category, covering all styles of takeaway cuisine.

Sixteen Fife businesses were finalists at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 with four of them bringing home awards. (pic: submitted)

A spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 said: “It was another incredible event and we were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year. The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”