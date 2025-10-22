Success on a plate for Dhoom again with fourth prestigious award

By clare graham
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 09:04 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Dhoom Indian Streatery & Bar in Dunfermline is celebrating a momentous fourth prestigious AA Rosette Award for 2025 to 2026.

It’s one of only a handful of restaurants across the UK to achieve the AA Rosette for four consecutive years.

Most Popular

One of the highest recognitions in the UK culinary scene, celebrating restaurants that consistently deliver exceptional food, creativity, and quality, the AA Rosette Scheme has been running since 1956. At the time of launch, it was the first national scheme for assessing food quality in hotels and restaurants across the country. Plate holders today still command huge respect across the industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Four in a row is simply incredible, and we are truly humbled to be the recipients once again of one of these treasured AA Rosette Plates,” said Chef/Proprietor Daneshawar Prasad.

Prasad is pictured with his AA plateplaceholder image
Prasad is pictured with his AA plate

“We really are ending 2025 on a high. It’s been another year of hard work and dedication from our team which has paid off with national recognition. Our awards haul this year has included Courier Chef of the Year, together with the Scottish Curry Awards Chef of the Year. And we are one of only sixteen Scottish restaurants to be listed in the UK’s Top 100 Curry Restaurants.”

“In fact, the Sunday Times Scotland said we were the best restaurant in Scotland, beating many Michelin starred eateries!” added Prasad.

Saying that he felt an AA Rosette Plate was “really coveted in the industry”, Prasad added that “my four plates hold a very special place in my heart. To have four now is simply beyond our wildest dreams.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We started Dhoom with one goal — to share the joy, colour, and creativity of Indian street food in a way that feels both nostalgic and new. And every recognition like this reminds us that we’re very much on the right path.”

Dhoom's delicious and colourful foodplaceholder image
Dhoom's delicious and colourful food

2025 also saw the launch of the current Punjab inspired Street Food Menu which has been extremely well received by Dhoom’s loyal customer base.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Prasad is hard at work on his street food next menu, which will launch after Christmas. As usual, he carried out detailed research on the menu during a trip to India in September.

Other highlights across the past twelve months include teaming up with a local musician, Kris Barclay, to compose an “anthem” song celebrating Indian food and culture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The resultant single, which Dhoom dedicated to the people of Dunfermline, featured “beats, melodies, and lyrics that echo the colours and flavours of India”. It was later streamed by 20,000 people.

Prasad now has 4 AA Rosette Platesplaceholder image
Prasad now has 4 AA Rosette Plates

“The creation of our special anthem was highly meaningful,” said Prasad. “Winning awards is fantastic, but I would probably say that setting to music what Dhoom has come to mean to the City, is unique and special. We were very grateful to Kris.”

In terms of looking after charities, groups and organisations in 2025, which Dhoom has also become known for, Prasad, and his team, once again led a sterling effort, with monthly donations across a whole host of local beneficiaries, such as Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park.

“We can promise our customers that we will keep up the good work next year,” finished Prasad. “We have taken nostalgic Indian street food, and made it new, fresh and current. It's the heart of everything we do.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Along with delivering these delicious, colourful plates of food, we will continue to be right in the heart of our community, as it really means so much to give back.”

Further details at www.dhoomuk.co.uk

Related topics:Dunfermline
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice