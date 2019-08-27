Sudden closure of Glenrothes fitness centre

Members of a Glenrothes gym were shocked at the weekend when it closed down without warning.

Millennium Fitness Centre in Newark Place had been in operation since 1996, but people looking to get some exercise on Sunday found the doors padlocked with black bags over the windows and signs saying ‘closed until further notice’.

Mark Hutchison and Olga Duncan took over as directors in March 2016, and the gym appeared to be operating as normal, as recently as last Wednesday it was advertising its Bodyattack classes on its Facebook page.

There is no message to explain the sudden closure on its Facebook page, the gym’s website has been shut down and the customer services number just rang out when the Gazette tried to call.

The Companies House website indicates its accounts were overdue and there is an ‘active proposal to strike off’.

This is the fifth time since July 2017 the company has been under threat of being dissolved, but had always managed to avoid such action being taken.

Former member Diane Davies said: “Members who turned up on Sunday found a padlock on the door and black bags covering the windows.

“I understand some staff were called, but many members are still unaware.

“It’s been operational for years, the equipment was outdated, there was clearly water in the ceiling from a bad rainfall that was never addressed and they seemed to struggle to hold down staff, but the classes were excellent and always busy.

“After Gym64 opened in Glenrothes a fair few people left to go there and while Millennium did introduce a few deals of their own I guess it wasn’t enough and have ultimately decided to cease operation.”

Just the day before the closure members received a letter saying direct debit payments would now be taken through a company called ClubWise Software Ltd from Septmber 2.

ClubWise confirmed it had no idea about the closure when they sent out the letters.

Marketing manager Joanna Taber said: “ClubWise was informed today (Tuesday) by the owners of Millennium Fitness, Glenrothes, that they have decided to close the club.

“As a result of this closure, I can confirm that ClubWise will not be billing members of Millennium Fitness on September 2.”