Summer food market returns to Fife next week

Bowhouse will be hosting a market next week.

A wide selection of fresh produce will be available from local growers of vegetables and soft fruit such as Fife asparagus, tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries and redcurrants.

With more than 30 food and drink businesses in attendance over each of the weekends, shoppers can fill their basket with craft drinks and alcohol, heritage breed meat and charcuterie, cheeses and preserves, sweet treats and blooms from resident and visiting traders.

The next Bowhouse Summer Market Weekend will be held on June 12-13, 10am-4pm.

Visitors leaving the Market Hall laden with shopping will be able to visit the Street Food area for a menu of goodies. This includes coffees, milkshakes and waffles from Flahute Coffee; venison, pheasant or veggie burgers with rosemary fries from Screaming Peacock; pizza from the converted Citroën van of Stubborn Slice; freshly baked breads, tarts, sausage rolls and doughnuts with seasonal fillings like strawberry and lemon mascarpone from Jess Rose Young’s pop-up café.