Summer of strawberry delights thanks to Fisher and Donaldson and Alanhill Farm partnership
Fisher and Donaldson has teamed up with St Andrews’ Allanhill, featuring the farm’s freshly picked strawberries in their celebrated strawberry danishes and strawberry tarts.
This collaboration promises to ensure the bakery’s summer offferings are the tastiest they’ve ever been – it really is the best time of year to taste these two treats.
Chloe Milne, retail director at Fisher and Donaldson, said: “We are always striving to provide our customers with the best products using the finest ingredients. Partnering with Alanhill Farm allows us to bring the tastiest local strawberries to our much-loved strawberry danishes and tarts.
"We believe that using locally sourced produce not only enhances the taste but also supports our community and keeps food miles low.
"We are spoiled in our location here in Fife and Allanhill’s farm is just 12 miles from our bakery, so you can’t really get much closer.”
Allanhill Farm has been cultivating high-quality strawberries for generations. Their commitment to sustainable farming and their passion for exceptional produce make them the perfect partner for Fisher and Donaldson's summer creations.
Phoebe Mitchell, soft fruit manager at Allanhill Farm, said: “We are delighted to work with Fisher and Donaldson, a bakery that shares our values of quality and community.
"Our strawberries are hand-picked at the peak of ripeness, ensuring that every bite of F&D’s strawberry danishes and tarts will burst with flavour.
"We look forward to seeing our strawberries enjoyed by so many customers throughout this season’s collaboration."
Customers can enjoy the taste of summer with Fisher and Donaldson's strawberry danishes and tarts now, made with Allanhill Farm strawberries. These treats will be available at all Fisher and Donaldson locations throughout the summer season.
