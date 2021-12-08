Under the initial plans for Persimmon Homes’ new estate south of Sappi Road in Markinch, the 229 properties would be finished with front doors coloured either jet black, bottle green or anthracite - a shade of grey.

Developers, however, are now seeking to change the previously approved planning application after “supply constraints” has seen that choice limited to jet black or…..jet black.

A revised material finishing layout has been submitted to Fife Council.

The developer has had to change its plans because of a paint shortage

“Due to supply constraints the availability of front doors is limited and the Anthracite and Bottle Green doors are not available,” a spokesperson for Persimmon Homes noted.

“It is proposed to change the front doors to Jet Black across the entire site.

“No other material finish changes are proposed.”

A public art strategy had also been rubber-stamped and artist Marion Smith commissioned to produce a range of pieces for the site.

But, site assessments have revealed that a gas governor - a device which controls the flow and pressure of gas - needs to be located at the site entrance next to where the first piece of art was supposed to be.

Persimmon Homes explained: “It has been identified that this necessary piece of infrastructure will create a barrier between Sappi Road and the area for the public art which would detract from its setting in the development.”

The strategy is to be altered, with two art pieces proposed for two areas on the site instead of three.

