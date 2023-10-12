News you can trust since 1871
Sustainability award for Fife firm at Scottish-Irish business awards

A Fife company is celebrating more success. Methil-based Pintpoint was crowned ‘sustainable organisation of the year’ at the Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange Awards.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST
The organisation, which promotes collaboration between enterprises on both sides of the Irish Sea, made the presentation at its sixth annual awards ceremony. A total of 23 businesses and individuals were shortlisted as finalists after the first round of judging.

Competing against three other nominees for the top spot, Pinpoint surpassed The Media Shop Scotland, Clockwise Offices and Lift Ireland to win the accolade.

The Fife business was recognised for its ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, including the use of fuel-efficient low-emission vehicles, sustainable design strategies, and energy-efficient offices. It has also achieved the environmental management standard which sees the business implementing eco-friendly processes and waste management to comply with stringent environmental laws.

Daniel Waring chief executive, said: “It’s a fantastic recognition of our commitment to sustainable business practices and a testament to our environmental strategy.”

