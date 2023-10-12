Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation, which promotes collaboration between enterprises on both sides of the Irish Sea, made the presentation at its sixth annual awards ceremony. A total of 23 businesses and individuals were shortlisted as finalists after the first round of judging.

Competing against three other nominees for the top spot, Pinpoint surpassed The Media Shop Scotland, Clockwise Offices and Lift Ireland to win the accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fife business was recognised for its ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, including the use of fuel-efficient low-emission vehicles, sustainable design strategies, and energy-efficient offices. It has also achieved the environmental management standard which sees the business implementing eco-friendly processes and waste management to comply with stringent environmental laws.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...