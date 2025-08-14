Tap room launch breathes new life into former Muddy Boots farm shop

An award-winning former head brewer has opened a new community-led taproom and events space in a former Fife farm shop.

Howe Beer Project, founded by husband and wife team Kevin Kelly and Julia McCarthy was named after its surrounding Howe of Fife, and is now pouring its own craft beer at Balmalcolm Den - the former home of Muddy Boots farm shop near Cupar.

Kevin, originally from Fife, moved to Colorado in 2012, where his love of climbing led him to meet Julia. The couple spent a decade immersed in the state’s outdoor lifestyle and vibrant taproom culture before returning to Scotland in 2022.

Inspired by the venues they enjoyed in the US, they set out to bring that same spirit to Fife, where beer is often served straight from the source, and the focus is on community, creativity, and direct connection between brewer and drinker.

Kevin Kelly at the Howe Beer Project (Pic: Submitted)

Kevin said: “Back in Colorado, taprooms aren’t just about the drink - they’re places where people meet after climbing or biking, catch up with neighbours, play games, or unwind with their kids. We wanted to recreate something similar here, a space that’s down-to-earth, feels unpretentious, and is rooted in community.”

Unlike a traditional pub, Howe Beer Project brews its own beer on site in small batches, served in the adjacent taproom. To help bring their idea to life, Kevin and Julia secured a £25,000 loan from DSL Business Finance through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme. The enabled them to buy a specialist Moravek carbonator – a canning, bottling and carbonation system essential for producing high-quality beer with consistency.

Kevin added: “The loan was the final piece of the puzzle. We had the space, the equipment, and the drive, but the Moravek means we can brew less frequently while keeping the beer tasting its best, giving us more time to focus on the taproom and the people who come through the door.”

After a career in forestry, Kevin made the move into brewing when the physical demands of tree work became too much. On his return to Fife, he joined Loch Leven Brewery as a brewing assistant, quickly assuming responsibility for all production and helping the team win national awards.

Howe Beer Project at the former Muddy Boots farm shop (Pic: Submitted)

Inside the taproom, visitors can enjoy a drink by the fire, play a board game, listen to live music, or even host a workshop or meeting. The owners are also exploring partnerships with local growers and suppliers, and plan to collaborate with neighbouring food vendors and community groups.

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loans programme has provided 558 loans worth £5.24m to start ups in Fife.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland, said: “Howe Beer Project is a brilliant example of what can happen when passionate people invest in their local area. We’re proud to help independent businesses like this get off the ground, offering something distinctive and home-grown, rather than defaulting to big-name brands. Supporting small enterprises not only strengthens local economies but also creates spaces where people genuinely want to spend their time.”

Rekha Welsh, loan officer at DSL Business Finance, added: “Kevin and Julia’s vision stood out from the start - it wasn’t just about brewing great beer, but about creating a welcoming community space rooted in Fife’s identity.”