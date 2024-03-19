Taste of success at Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 for four Fife businesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was named Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night, while Eastern Touch at Anstruther won the title of Indian Restaurant of the Year.
Dunfermline’s Antioch Restaurant took home the award for Turkish Restaurant of the Year.
Burger Island in Burntisland was Highly Commended in the Burger Restaurant of the Year category at the awards.
The awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, highlight the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. They aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.
In a post on Facebook, The Wee Chippy said they were “absolutely delighted” to have won, adding: “Huge thanks to our staff (the best team ever), our suppliers, but most of all thanks to all our amazing customers. Without you this wouldn't be possible and makes all the hard work totally worthwhile.”
The Burger Island team posted on social media: “Another award to add to the wall, delighted to receive ‘Highly commended’ for the 2nd year running at The Scottish Restaurant Awards. Thank you to everybody who nominated us and voted for us we appreciate you all very much.”
A spokesperson for the awards, which are now in their third year, said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards area an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”