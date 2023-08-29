The culinary world came together to celebrate and honour the finest establishments and individuals in the Scottish food industry at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

The awards, which are now in their ninth year, recognise and honour the achievements of restaurants, cafes, chefs, producers and other culinary professionals throughout Scotland.

Relish It, in Kirkcaldy’s Valley Gardens, won the award for Best Street Food at the ceremony beating off competition from all around the country. In a post on Facebook, the Relish It team said: “Honestly buzzing! Thanks for all our amazing customers who have voted and continue to spend their hard earned cash with our wee family business. Humbled, grateful, thankful, excited and proud! There was so much high competition to even get a mention is outrageous!”

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther has won another award. (Pic: submitted)

There were local winners in the Cafe/Bistro of the Year categories with Sands, A Place By The Sea in Aberdour winning the award for the central region and On A Roll in Burntisland winning for the south east. Merchant’s House Cafe in Kirkcaldy also received Highly Recommended in the central area category.

Sands, A Place By The Sea said on Facebook: “We are absolutely delighted to have won best cafe/bistro for the central region. Our team thoroughly deserve this award as we firmly believe that they are the absolute best. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us as this means so much to us for our team to be recognised with this award.”

While, On A Roll posted a thank you to everyone who voted for them and a thank you to the staff for all their hard work that has gone into the cafe, adding: “We are so pleased as a team to have brought home this certificate.”

Horizons in Kinghorn won Best Takeaway of the Year for the south east area, while The Boudingait in Cupar was named Gastro Pub of the Year for the south east.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther brought home the title of Best Fish n’ Chips Establishment (Central). In an online post, the chippy said: “Over the moon is an understatement. We would not have made it here without our absolutely amazing staff, their hard work and dedication to making The Wee Chippy the best it can be makes us proud every day to have the best team. And to you guys our amazing customers, without you none of this would be possible.”

Novelli’s in Burntisland was highly commended in the Dessert Outlet of the Year category.