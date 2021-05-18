Tayport engineering specialist bounces back in 50th year of operations

Tayport-based Foodmek has used funding from Scottish Enterprise’s Scottish Loan Scheme to invest in new equipment, innovation and additional engineers within its design office and factory. This has allowed it to ramp up its focus on research and development.

The firm has been able to recruit and train more staff through graduate, modern and foundation apprenticeships – a core part of its strategy to prepare for the retirement of its most experienced staff.

It now employs six design staff and is hiring two more modern apprentices to add to the pair recruited last year. Overall, eight people joined Foodmek last year, with five more planned this year.

Pictured are Stevie Clark (left) and Aaron Clark (right). Picture: Ross Waite

That investment in people, as well as the production of 25 high-specification vessels for a Covid-19 test kit maker, has helped the company bounce back strongly from a decrease in orders caused by lockdowns.

Managing director Scot Kelly said: “During the end of our fiscal year ending May 2020, we saw an impact of the global pandemic. However in the current fiscal year we’ve seen a 13 per cent increase in our turnover and are projecting a further 33 per cent increase during our next fiscal year.

“This has also seen our headcount increase from 32 to 43 over the last two years.”

Meanwhile, Maxi Construction, the Livingston-based building contractor, is also today celebrating the milestone of 50 years in business.

