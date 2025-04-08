Tayport Larick Centre soaks up sun as it hits milestone
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tayport Community Trustee Richard Tough explains: “Being able to generate solar power means we can keep costs down and focus more of our limited resources on serving the community.
“Five years ago, we took delivery of our brand-new community centre. Since then, we’ve built up a brilliant programme of classes, activities and events open to everyone. We’ve also got a cafe, a campsite and a community fridge. It takes significant resources to deliver all these facilities and we’re a charity, so the solar panels are essential.
“Last month, our solar panels generated over 70% of the energy we used. They’re helping us reduce our carbon footprint, too – the Larick sits on beautiful coastline with nature all around, so being as ‘green’ possible is very important for us.”
As well as saving on energy bills, the Larick is hoping it can export any excess energy into the national grid. The Larick’s mini solar farm was made possible due to funding from Fife Environment Trust, the Climate Adaptations Fund, Fife Council Locality Fund and individual supporters.