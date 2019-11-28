Team behind new Fife reality experience scoops a top award

UK-based company AliveLab has scooped an accolade for its new Fife reality experience ‘In The Footsteps of Kings’.

They were presented with the prestigious Innovation Award at the 2019 Family Attraction Expo for the app which the firm developed for the Fife Tourism Partnership.

The app guides visitors along royal paths and connects them with ancient landmarks including Ravenscraig Castle, Lochore Castle, Aberdour Castle, Falkland Palace and Estate and Markinch Church.

The app is designed to provide visitors with information about their royal ancestors in a series of ‘footsteps’ which provides Augmented Reality interactive games on a smartphone or tablet. Visitors can travel between each location by cycling, driving or public transport. In addition, the app gives information on local businesses near the trail - tea rooms, restaurants, hotels, B&Bs etc - giving visitors an enhanced experience.

Sharon Wyness, CEO of AliveLab said: “We are thrilled to have won the Innovation Award at the Family Attraction Expo.

“The ‘In The Footsteps of Kings’ app is a great showcase for our technology skills and how they can enhance the whole visitor experience for children and their families.

“It also shows how technology can integrate with outdoor activities and provide education at the same time as offering everyone a fun time. We think that AR works really well in any number of tourist environments and we are confident that the award will raise our profile in the industry.”

Ann Camus, founder of Fife Tourism Partnership said: “It is brilliant that the ‘In the Footsteps of Kings’ app has received this recognition.

“Tourism brings a high level of economic value to Fife, and the industry is now worth £588m (2018) and supports over 12,000 jobs across the region.

“It grows year-on-year with both domestic and international visitors and this new AR technology which we have embraced shows our commitment to enhancing the whole visitor experience.”

The Innovation Award at the Family Attraction Expo attracted a wide range of entries and was judged by Sarah Ward, CEO of B-Smith Packaging; Simon Applebaum, managing director, Day Out With the Kids; Liam Bartlett, operations director, Merlin Entertainment/Warwick Castle; Henry Danter, managing director, Barry Island Pleasure Park and Alex Lurie, CEO, Vertigo VR.

Laura San Segundo, chief marketing officer of Prysm Media, organisers of the Family Attraction Expo said: “Congratulations to AliveLab for winning the Innovation Award against tough competition. This show has exceeded our expectations, breaking every record in our books.”