Team has clear vision for victory with pre-match eye checks

The team at Specsavers Glenrothes welcomed players from the Fife Flyers into the store for eye checks ahead of their game against Glasgow Clan on October 24.

Forward and Captain #74 Garet Hunt, Forward #25 Rowan Mills, and Defence #65 Ian Scheid dropped by the locally-owned and run store to have routine eye checks before heading to Glasgow to face the Clan.

David, ophthalmic director and Samuel, optical assistant, were on hand to carry out vision and health checks on Garet, Rowan, and Ian, including OCT (optical coherence tomography) scan and Fundus imaging to check beneath the surface of their eyes.

David Platt, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Glenrothes, says: ‘It was a pleasure to have some of the team in store for eye checks before the Clan game.

‘As the headline sponsors of the Fife Flyers, it’s crucial that we keep their vision sharp ahead of their games, so we’re proud to have hosted them in store and wished them luck in person.’

Gareth Chalmers, chief operating officer of the Fife Flyers, says: ‘Bringing some of the team into Specsavers ensures they're on top of their game, especially when we’re away from home.

‘Garet, Ian and Rowan will definitely be on their A-game now. We’re glad to have the team at Specsavers Glenrothes right on our doorstep!’

Besides some post-match black eyes, the team’s vision was in great shape. The Flyers will face the Clan on the 24th October at Braehead Arena as part of the Challenge Cup, which is hosted annually by the Elite Ice Hockey League.