Ten Fife eateries among finalists at The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024

The awards which celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland are now in their third year.

They aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.

Three chippies in north east Fife are in the running for the Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year award, including last year’s winner The Wee Chippy in Anstruther. It is joined as a finalist in the category by Anstruther Fish Bar and Tailend in St Andrews.

Two other Fife winners from last year are also back on the shortlist for 2024 – Antioch Restaurant in Dunfermline in the Turkish Restaurant of the Year category and Eastern Touch at Anstruther in the Indian Restaurant of the Year category.

Cupar’s Aanga Indian Restaurant and Grill is also shortlisted for Indian Restaurant of the Year this year.

When it comes to burgers, two Fife businesses are in the running for the Burger Restaurant of the Year award – Burger Island in Burntisland and Blackhorn in St Andrews.

In the Mexican Restaurant of the Year category, it’s The Bonnybank Inn in Kennoway flying the flag as the Kingdom’s finalist.

Jamesfield Farm Shop and Restaurant, near Abernethy, is up for the Country Restaurant of the Year award.

This year’s winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 18.