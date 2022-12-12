Its ‘Great Big Gift Giveaway,’ was open to all tenants, with those who wanted a gift asked to RSVP and then come along on the day to take part in a lucky-dip style game where they chose a numbered box and won whatever was in it.

Prizes were themed towards combating both the cold and the cost of living crisis and included air fryers, slow cookers, winter duvets, supermarket vouchers, hats, scarves, thermal gloves, a variety of hot water bottles, fleece blankets and much more.

The event took place over three days and it saw the social landlord visit no fewer than 15 locations, giving out gifts to hundreds of tenants.

Fife Housing Group's‘Great Big Gift Giveaway,’

Helen Miller, engagement officer who led the event, said: ‘It was really wonderful being able to put on an event like this, which was something a bit different for us, and our tenants seemed to really enjoy it.

“The cost of living crisis is on all of our minds and it’s a really worrying time for everyone so, being able to give our tenants even a small token to help with this, whether it was an energy-saving slow cooker or a pair of thermal gloves, has been incredible.’

