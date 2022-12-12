Tenants cheered by housing group’s ‘Great Big Gift Giveaway’
Fife Housing Group decided to spread some Christmas cheer this year by delivering gifts to their tenants across the region.
Its ‘Great Big Gift Giveaway,’ was open to all tenants, with those who wanted a gift asked to RSVP and then come along on the day to take part in a lucky-dip style game where they chose a numbered box and won whatever was in it.
Prizes were themed towards combating both the cold and the cost of living crisis and included air fryers, slow cookers, winter duvets, supermarket vouchers, hats, scarves, thermal gloves, a variety of hot water bottles, fleece blankets and much more.
The event took place over three days and it saw the social landlord visit no fewer than 15 locations, giving out gifts to hundreds of tenants.
Helen Miller, engagement officer who led the event, said: ‘It was really wonderful being able to put on an event like this, which was something a bit different for us, and our tenants seemed to really enjoy it.
“The cost of living crisis is on all of our minds and it’s a really worrying time for everyone so, being able to give our tenants even a small token to help with this, whether it was an energy-saving slow cooker or a pair of thermal gloves, has been incredible.’
The cost of living crisis is a key issue that Fife Housing Group wants to continue to address in its events and other activities. Previously this year,it has also held two money-saving events focussing on what people can do to help themselves financially.