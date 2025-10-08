Teresa takes up the reins at Fife Ethylene Plant

A seasoned operations professional with more than twenty years’ experience with ExxonMobil has taken over as Plant Manager for the company’s Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) at Mossmorran.

Teresa Cassar joins FEP from the company’s refining and chemicals complex in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, and replaces Toby Hamblin who transitioned to a new role at ExxonMobil’s refinery in Hampshire.

Canadian born, Teresa has held a number of key roles with Imperial Oil in Canada, and ExxonMobil in Houston and Baytown in the United States.

A qualified Chemical Engineer, Teresa’s experience extends across process design and projects, process technical, maintenance, commercial and planning, and operations management.

Commenting on her appointment, Teresa said: ‘’For 40 years, FEP has been producing a vital product that we rely on every day.

‘’I am particularly proud to be joining such a skilled and talented team here in Fife and I am committed to maintaining our focus on safe and reliable operations.

‘’My family and I are excited by the opportunity to live in Scotland and we look forward to exploring the history, scenery and culture your beautiful country has to offer.’’

Teresa was born and raised in London, Ontario. She and husband, Adonis, have two children, Zahra and Mazin.

