Textiles social enterprise moves into Fife town with promise of 'green' jobs

Kalopsia Collective, which is headed up by husband-and-wife partnership Adam Robertson and Nina Falk, has moved to premises in Dunfermline. Its expansion will create two jobs immediately, with a further 15 machinist roles to be created over a longer period.

The 8,000-square-foot premises will allow the social enterprise - a batch product manufacturer, focused on offering “sustainable and ethical alternatives” for apparel and accessories - to work with larger clients on bigger scale orders.

Robertson said: “Our new premises in Dunfermline will give us the space we need to grow, but also to produce clear production lines and ultimately become more efficient.”

Falk added: “We were also keen to move to Fife because of the region’s textiles history and liked the connotation of creating new textile jobs in the region. That’s our hope - to create two machinist jobs immediately, then a further couple, and build up to a team of 23 machinists over a longer timescale.

“Our move to Fife is going to open so many more doors. We look forward to growing our team, developing our offering, increasing our turnover year-on-year whilst remaining sustainable.”

Fife Council's economic development team, under the banner of InvestFife, has worked closely with the venture to secure its move to Fife.

Councillor Altany Craik said: “Fife has a long association with the textiles industry, so it’s extremely exciting to hear that Kalopsia Collective has chosen Dunfermline for its new home.”

Kalopsia Collective has been based in Leith.

