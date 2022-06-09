The 150th Open: Fairmont St Andrews expands accommodation on offer with glamping option

Golf enthusiasts can experience the occasion in a unique way with the popular hotel opening bookings for its ‘old school’ air stream and bell tent glamping experiences over the final days of the competition.
It is the first time the resort has expanded its accommodation offering beyond the front door of the venue, with the glamping caravans and tents only available to reserve over the weekend of Friday, July 15 to Monday, July 18.
One, two or three night stays are available and occupancy ranges from one to four people, with all the amenities, restaurants and bars that Fairmont has to offer on the doorstep.
Priced at £2,400 for three-night stay in the air stream, or £1,350 for the same number of nights in the bell tent, bookings for Fairmont’s glamping experiences can be made directly by calling the reservations team on 01334 837000, or emailing [email protected]