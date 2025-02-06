The 19 Fife venues shortlisted in the Scottish Hotel and Accommodation Awards 2025

Nineteen Fife businesses have been shortlisted in the Scottish Hotel and Accommodation Awards 2025.

The awards, which are in their second year, aim to shine a spotlight on the very best of the Scottish hotel industry.

And this year, the Kingdom has its own regional awards for two categories – Hotel of the Year and Independent Hotel of the Year.

Those local businesses vying for the title of Hotel of the Year (Fife) are Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch; Kilconquhar Castle Estate, Kilconquhar; Hotel du Vin, St Andrews; Craigsanquhar House Hotel, Cupar; Garvock House Hotel, Dunfermline; Rusacks, St Andrews; Keavil House Hotel, Dunfermline and The Gothenburg Hotel, Rosyth.

While in the Independent Hotel of the Year category for Fife, the finalists are Pitbauchlie House Hotel, Dunfermline; The Bay Hotel, Kinghorn; Balgeddie House Hotel, Glenrothes; The Waterfront, Anstruther; The Old Manor, Lundin Links and Kinnettles Hotel, St Andrews.

The Kingdom also has two hotels shortlisted for the Golf Resort Hotel of the Year award – Fairmont St Andrews and the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

When it comes to weddings, Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch is in the running for the Best Honeymoon Experience.

Balbirnie is also up for Hotel Team of the Year, alongside Kilconquhar Castle Estate this year.

The Fairmont in St Andrews is also shortlisted in the Hotel GM of the year, while Rufflets in St Andrews has reached the finals in the Luxury Hotel of the Year category.

But it’s not just the region’s hotels which are in with a shout of winning at the awards.

Brackness House in Anstruther and Tarskavaig B&B in St Andrews have both been shortlisted in the B&B of the Year category.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony in Glasgow on March 31.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re proud to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s hotel industry.

“The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the hotel industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”