The 20 Fife businesses on the shortlist for the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025

A number of Fife businesses have been shortlisted at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025.

The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.

And on the recently announced shortlist, several Fife businesses can be found.

The shortlist has been created after members of the public voted for their favourite businesses and suppliers and will judges will now make the final decision ahead of the awards ceremony early next year.

Lochgelly based Cake Couture by Caroline is on the shortlist for Best Cake Design, while Cragganmore Ceilidh Band are up for Best Evening Entertainment (Live Bands).

Three venues across the Kingdom are up for Best Hotel Wedding Venue (East) – Balbirnie House Hotel, the Old Course Hotel and the Inn at Charlestown.

Both the Old Course Hotel and Inn at Charlestown are also shortlisted in the Best Wedding Package category.

Andrew D Scott, from Milnathort, has made the shortlist for Best Wedding Officiant, the award he won last year.

Three Fife make up artists are up for Best Wedding Make Up Artist at the awards – Susie Campbell from Dunfermline, Calleigh Togher from Kelty and Catherine Taylor from Auchtermuchty.

Flower Pixies in Dunfermline and Flower Study in Dalgety Bay are in the running for Best Wedding Florist.

Kirkcaldy’s Mirka Bridal Couture is on the shortlist for two awards this year – Best Wedding Dress Retailer and Best Occasion Wear Retailer.

Belle of the Ball Events and Bijou Bridal in Glenrothes has been shortlisted for Best Venue Decor Supplier.

In the Best Unique Wedding Venue category, both Kinkell Byre and the Inn at Charlestown are on the list, and Oswald House in Kirkcaldy is a finalist in the Best Outdoor Wedding Venue category.

Gibbs Limo Hire and Wedding Cars in Crossgates has made the shortlist for Best Wedding Transport.

Dougi McMillan, from Lower Largo, is in the running for Best Wedding Photography, and Tie-the-Knot Events Fife is up for Best Wedding Team.

Among the finalists for Best Specialist Services is Glenrothes-based Stewart’s Drinks Mobile Bar, while Flutterbreeze Wedding Stationery in Glenrothes is up for Best Wedding Stationer and Favours.

The winners of the Confetti Wedding Awards will be announced at a ceremony on January 27, 2025.