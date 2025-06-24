The 23 Fife businesses in the finals of The Scottish Salon Awards 2025

Twenty-three Fife businesses are among the finalists in the first ever Scottish Salon Awards.

The new awards for 2025 celebrate the best salons from across Scotland.

The awards, organised by Oceanic Awards, will acknowledge the hard work, dedication, creativity and customer service of the talented individuals and businesses that operate in the industry.

A total of 23 local businesses are hoping for success at the weekend.

Chelsi Roan is in the running for two awards at the Scottish Salon Awards 2025.

Kirkcaldy-based Chelsi Roan is up for two awards with her St Clair Street salon having been shortlisted for Hair Extension Salon Experience of the Year, while she is a finalist in the Hair Extension Technician of the Year category.

Other businesses from across the Kingdom to have reached the finals are Poison Hair and Beauty Bar (Markinch) for Hair Salon Team of the Year; Franc Hair Atelier (Dunfermline) for Colour Salon Team of the Year; and Duchess Lounge (Kirkcaldy) for Hair and Beauty Salon Experience of the Year.

In the Hair Salon Stylist of the Year category, three from the Kingdom are finalists – Kruz Hair & Beauty (Dunfermline), Flawless (Kelty) and Dare Hairdressing (Dunfermline).

While in the running for Colour Salon of the Year are Collective Hairdressing (Dunfermline) and Purdie’s Hair and Beauty (Glenrothes).

Shortlisted for Hair and Beauty Salon Team of the Year are Bliss Beauty (Kirkcaldy) and Sophie Butler Hairdressing (St Andrews).

In the running for Hair and Beauty Salon Stylists of the Year are Cabello Hair and Beauty (Kirkcaldy), Spoiled Hairdressing (St Andrews) and Style Hair & Beauty (Kincardine).

Karen James Hair Design (St Andrews) is a finalist in the Hair Extension Salon of the Year category, while Pamela Wilson Hair (Dunfermline) is hoping to win Hair Extension Salon Experience of the Year.

The three local businesses nominated for Aesthetic Salon Experience of the Year are Jayne McGhie Skin (St Andrews), Amplify Aesthetic (Crossgates) and Lip Lounge Aesthetic Clinic (Dunfermline).

Nail Salon of the Year finalists from Fife are T&M Hair Nails Beauty (Kirkcaldy) and Hepburns Nail Lounge (St Andrews).

Sunbabes (Kirkcaldy) is hoping to win Tanning Salon of the Year, while Smooth Laser (Cowdenbeath) is a finalist for the Laser Salon of the Year award.

The inaugural awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, June 29.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for Oceanic Awards, said: “We’re excited to be able to expand our award offering providing further opportunities to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry. We wish all of our finalists the best of luck.”