The 5 Fife pubs named as finalists in the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025
The awards, which are run by hospitality magazine DRAM, are Scotland’s longest running celebration of pubs, bars and the people who make them great.
The awards are now in their 30th year and the winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 26.
The finalists from the Kingdom this year are The Criterion and The Keys Bar in St Andrews who are both shortlisted in the Best Drinks Offering category; Hugo’s Bar and Pavilion in Dalgety Bay for Best Beer Garden; Montagues in Kirkcaldy for Community Pub of the Year and Louie Brown’s in Dalgety Bay for the Award for Outstanding Quality.
Publisher, Susan Young, said: “We’re delighted to congratulate all our finalists from across Scotland. Thousands of customers have cast their votes to make sure their favourite pubs, bars, restaurants, and bar staff get the recognition they deserve.
“In the midst of the many challenges facing hospitality, these businesses have gone above and beyond to keep their customers happy and that hard work has not gone unnoticed. Our mystery shoppers and judges have been full of praise for the outstanding quality of entries and the exceptional service they experienced on their visits.”